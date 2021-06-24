Cancel
NBA

WATCH: Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari back to pounding beers during Milwaukee Bucks playoff game

By Vincent Frank
Fans were not in attendance for last year’s NBA Playoffs. It also prevented us from watching Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari pound beers.

But now that fans are back in attendance ( for good or bad ), the Pro Bowl left tackle is back to his rightful place of pumping up Bucks fans by acting the part of a professional beer drinker.

During Milwaukee’s Game 1 outing against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals, David Bakhtiari downed a brew in what seemed to be like three seconds. Honestly, it’s a pretty darn impressive accomplishment .

It was back in May of 2019 that Bakhtiari made teammate and reigning NBA MVP Aaron Rodgers look pretty darn bad in a beer-chugging competition during the Bucks’ playoff matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Two years later, and David Bakhtiari is back up to his old tricks. The good news? It doesn’t look like he’s got a beer belly mere months after inking a four-year, $92 million extension with the Packers. Let’s just hope he didn’t use that money on a Coors Light or another questionable beer choice.

