Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Prison dog program returns to DCCC after 14 months

By Sierra Pizarro
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsMcT_0adbcSSN00

A sense of normalcy is slowly returning to Oklahoma's prisons.

Visitors and prison programs are allowed back at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, and they include a very special program involving a man’s best friend.

A medium-sized pup named Izzy and seven other dogs will spend the next 10 weeks in basic training with 16 inmates at DCCC. They are part of the S.T.A.R. Prison Dog Training Program.

Izzy’s new handler is Davis Gobert. He is serving a life sentence.

“It teaches how to care for something other than yourself,” he said.

Izzy is Gobert’s eleventh trainee. All Gobert’s previous dogs graduated the training. He hopes the same for Izzy.

The prison dogs are with their trainers 24/7, even inside the cells. Every Wednesday, the CARE organization visits DCCC to review commands.

Once the dogs graduate, they move on to other training or get adopted. Soon after, another round of cadets will have their turn in prison.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
813
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Pets & Animals
City
Hominy, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dccc#Prisons#Dccc#Care#Tulsans#Green Country#Facebook Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related