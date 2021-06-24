Prison dog program returns to DCCC after 14 months

A sense of normalcy is slowly returning to Oklahoma's prisons.

Visitors and prison programs are allowed back at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, and they include a very special program involving a man’s best friend.

A medium-sized pup named Izzy and seven other dogs will spend the next 10 weeks in basic training with 16 inmates at DCCC. They are part of the S.T.A.R. Prison Dog Training Program.

Izzy’s new handler is Davis Gobert. He is serving a life sentence.

“It teaches how to care for something other than yourself,” he said.

Izzy is Gobert’s eleventh trainee. All Gobert’s previous dogs graduated the training. He hopes the same for Izzy.

The prison dogs are with their trainers 24/7, even inside the cells. Every Wednesday, the CARE organization visits DCCC to review commands.

Once the dogs graduate, they move on to other training or get adopted. Soon after, another round of cadets will have their turn in prison.

