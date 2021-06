Pearl Jam's iconic debut album Ten turns 30 this August, and Eddie Vedder and. have reflected on how their success following its release nearly destroyed them. The year 1991 was undeniably one of the best for rock 'n' roll releases, especially for Seattle bands. In addition to Ten, there was Temple of the Dog, Mudhoney's Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge, Soundgarden's Badmotorfinger and, of course, Nirvana's explosive Nevermind.