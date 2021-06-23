Cancel
UCF Engineering Professor Reflects on Career for International Women Engineering Day

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeetha Raghavan’s long and successful career as an aerospace engineer can be directly traced back to an ice cream shop at the Singapore International Airport. “My dad used to take me to get ice cream there because it was the best ice cream in the city,” Raghavan says. “We would watch the planes take off and talk about the engineering feat. He was an electrical engineer, and he talked a lot about his work. He was so excited about what he did. I think that’s where I fell in love with engineering.”

