Brooklyn, NY

This Brooklyn bike club centers Black joy and freedom every day

By Patia Braithwaite
Mic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever spot the Good Co. Bike Club out in Brooklyn, you might misinterpret their intentions. As they glide through neighborhoods, a ribbon of Black cyclists, it’s tempting to reflect on joy as a form of resistance. “We'll get cars honking and people coming outside, clapping, cheering, and thinking it’s a protest,” says Shari Brown, chief marketing officer of the bike club. “Every time we get on a bike, we know how important it is to show the community that Black people can cycle as well. But [in predominantly white neighborhoods] they think it's a protest every time.”

