This Brooklyn bike club centers Black joy and freedom every day

If you ever spot the Good Co. Bike Club out in Brooklyn, you might misinterpret their intentions. As they glide through neighborhoods, a ribbon of Black cyclists, it’s tempting to reflect on joy as a form of resistance. “We'll get cars honking and people coming outside, clapping, cheering, and thinking it’s a protest,” says Shari Brown, chief marketing officer of the bike club. “Every time we get on a bike, we know how important it is to show the community that Black people can cycle as well. But [in predominantly white neighborhoods] they think it's a protest every time.”