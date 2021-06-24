Look: NFLPA Sends Letter To Players About The Vaccine

The NFLPA recently released their guidelines on COVID-related safety for the upcoming NFL season. The main point of the new parameters is that vaccinated players and personnel will experience training camps, practices and game days in a fairly normal way. Those that are unvaccinated, however, will be subject to rules similar to that of the 2020 season. They will be tested regularly, have to wear masks, be fairly isolated from teammates and a social life, and will be held out of games and practices if they come into contact with high-risk COVID situations. These new guidelines are stringent, without a doubt, and about as far as the NFLPA could go to incentivizing vaccination without outright mandating it. This seems like a drastic measure, but given the circumstances, it is a necessary step by the players union to protect its workers.