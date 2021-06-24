Cancel
Look: NFLPA Sends Letter To Players About The Vaccine

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
Cover picture for the article

Debate over the COVID-19 vaccine has spilled over into the NFL this offseason. Just over half of the league’s players have opted to get a vaccine, leaving many worried about the prospects of the 2021 campaign. The NFLPA negotiated with the NFL to make vaccines optional for players and protect...

The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
