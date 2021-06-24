MPD: Man Brutally Assaults a Woman for Four Days
Mobile Police need your help finding the guy-they say-held a woman against her will for four days, beating and strangling her. Earlier this month, investigators say 27 year old Javaris Johnson, kidnapped the victim, then over the next four days, beat her with anything he could find in the house where she was being held. Johnson is also accused of strangling her. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but is recovering. Johnson has disappeared.www.fox10tv.com