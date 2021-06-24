Cancel
Rochester, MN

Another Rochester Man Sentenced For 2019 Drug Bust

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction stemming from a 2019 drug bust in Rochester. 34-year-old Jason Edward Hoffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August of last year. A news release from the Acting US Attorney for Minnesota says Hoffman served as a sub-distributor and provided distribution logistics for methamphetamine that was supplied to him by another Rochester man, John Willis Netherton.

