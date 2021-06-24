REMINDER: Sunrise Financial Services free ‘Community Shred Day’ is Saturday, June 26

This event is FREE and open to the public, so invite your friends!

Documents will be shredded on site while you watch.

WHEN: Saturday June 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Sunrise Financial Services, 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

INFO: For additional information please contact Sunrise Financial

(206) 420-8520

Sunrise Financial Services is located at 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW: