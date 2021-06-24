Cancel
Burien, WA

REMINDER: Sunrise Financial Services free ‘Community Shred Day’ is Saturday, June 26

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iM7YQ_0adbaaUt00

This event is FREE and open to the public, so invite your friends!

Documents will be shredded on site while you watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176NZA_0adbaaUt00

WHEN: Saturday June 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Sunrise Financial Services, 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

INFO: For additional information please contact Sunrise Financial

  • (206) 420-8520
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IN1Ew_0adbaaUt00

Sunrise Financial Services is located at 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW:

Seattle, WA
