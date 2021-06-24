Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Driver who ran red light, killing Cape Coral man faces no jail time

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Nearly 500 people have now signed a petition demanding harsher punishment for a woman accused of running a red light and killing a Cape Coral man.

In early May, Blaine “Gator” Elmer was killed on his motorcycle after allegedly being hit by Nicole Marie Nesbitt.

The victim’s son died earlier that same day and Elmer was on his way to visit his soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Alicia Gregoire when the crash happened. Nesbitt was never arrested and only faces a citation for running a red light.

“I am not an attorney,” said Alicia Gregoire. “I’m not a police officer. But, she took a life at the end of the day and something needs to be done and it’s not a citation for a red light.”

Cape Coral Police are calling it a tragic accident but not a criminal offense.

“Unless you flee from the scene,” Cape Coral Police’s Phillip Mullen said. “(Or) you’re impaired – of course, if you do it on purpose that’s a whole different ball of wax, but it’s an accident.”

“You don’t really know what justice is…but justice is not just getting that ticket,” Keith Campbell, a close friend of Elmer, said.

