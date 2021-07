Three people are dead, including a veteran police officer, following a shooting in a Denver suburb on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at around 1:15 p.m. local time in Olde Town Arvada, the downtown district of Arvada, Colorado, about 10 miles northwest of the state's capital. The Arvada Police Department said one of its officers, identified as Gordon Beesley, was responding to a 911 call about "suspicious" activity when he was shot and killed. Then more 911 calls came in at around 1:30 p.m. about shots fired and a fallen officer, according to police.