Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers vs. Suns injury updates: Will Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul play in Game 3?

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe absences of Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are looming large as the Clippers and Suns look to keep their championship hopes alive. Phoenix has done just fine without Paul, surging to a 2-0 series lead behind stellar performances from Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne, who has replaced Paul in the starting lineup. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has relied heavily on Paul George and Reggie Jackson with Leonard sidelined but failed to secure a road victory.

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Paul George
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Nba Playoffs#Paul Ahead#Espn#Phoenix Suns Lrb Suns#Yahoo Sports#Nba Tv#Wcf#Chrisbhaynes#Suns Game 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George, Chris Paul caught in heated exchange in Game 3

Things got a bit chippy between Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George and Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul. The tension between the two went up in the middle of Game 3 in Staples Center as the two were seen exchanging some sweet nothings as the series between the Clippers and the Suns continues to heat up.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Suns’ Devin Booker retaliates at Clippers’ Paul George with hard forearm shove

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers got rather testy, to say the least. The Suns emerged victorious in an extremely gritty, low-scoring affair, 84-80. There was certainly no love lost between Clippers’ Paul George and Suns’ Devin Booker. They went at it for virtually the entire game, including some extra curricular contact on more than one occasion.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Another fan brawl erupts at Game 4 of Suns vs Clippers

Fans at Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers at Staples Center got into a brawl as bad behavior continues to mar the playoffs. The basketball during Saturday’s Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers turned incredibly ugly. Unfortunately, the behavior of fans in the stands at Staples Center took an even nastier turn.
NBAbettorsinsider.com

NBA Playoffs: Mims previews the Western Conference Finals – Clippers vs Suns with/without Kawhi, Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will meet for the right to go to the NBA Finals. The Suns are -184 to win the series while the Clippers are +152. Players to watch in this series. Kawhi Leonard & Chris Paul. Both are the best players are their respective teams. Both are out for Game 1 and no date has been given for their return. Paul is out for COVID-19 related issues. He will make an appearance in this series. Leonard has a knee injury and is uncertain. They cancel each other out if neither plays in a game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Paul George, Ty Lue break silence on going down 3-1 vs. Suns

Paul George, Ty Lue, and the LA Clippers‘ backs are officially against the wall once again. After overcoming an 0-2 deficit against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, the Clippers also started their series against the Phoenix Suns down 0-2 as well. The only difference is they’ll now face a daunting 3-1 hole against the Suns without their best player in Kawhi Leonard.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Suns vs. Clippers 6/28/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (56-33) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-24) June 28, 2021 9:00 pm EDT. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series. Let’s take a look at the best player props for this game to make your Monday night a winning one.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Suns vs Clippers NBA live stream reddit for NBA Playoffs Game 5

Live stream reddit information for the Game 5 Western Conference showdown between the LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns. After a heart-stopping victory in Game 4, the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker are one win away from getting to the NBA Finals. For the LA Clippers, the pressure is on, as they’ll need to find a way to come out on top in Game 5 in order to keep their season alive.
NBABleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Clippers vs. Suns

The Phoenix Suns can close out the Western Conference Finals on Monday with a Game 5 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have all been massive for the Suns throughout the series, and they are all expected to put in solid performances Monday.
NBAgazettereview.com

2021 NBA Free Agency – PG and SG Positions

The NBA season is not yet over since the Eastern and Western Conference are still playing to see which teams will make the NBA Finals. But there is a lot to talk about for free agency since there will be plenty of talent available, especially on the point guard and shooting guard positions. Here is a full list from Fadeaway World of all the talent that will be available when the free agency period begins later this year:
NBASLAM

Devin Booker: Clippers ‘Punched Them In The Face’ in Game 5

Stanford’s Britney Anderson and Baylor’s Alvin Brooks III Highlight the Impact and Lessons Birth... Deandre Ayton on Chris Paul: ‘He was the Best Thing That Happened to My Career’. It was all good just a week ago. Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and his team haven’t been having the...