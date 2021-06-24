Clippers vs. Suns injury updates: Will Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul play in Game 3?

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will meet for the right to go to the NBA Finals. The Suns are -184 to win the series while the Clippers are +152. Players to watch in this series. Kawhi Leonard & Chris Paul. Both are the best players are their respective teams. Both are out for Game 1 and no date has been given for their return. Paul is out for COVID-19 related issues. He will make an appearance in this series. Leonard has a knee injury and is uncertain. They cancel each other out if neither plays in a game.