Clippers vs. Suns injury updates: Will Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul play in Game 3?
The absences of Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are looming large as the Clippers and Suns look to keep their championship hopes alive. Phoenix has done just fine without Paul, surging to a 2-0 series lead behind stellar performances from Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne, who has replaced Paul in the starting lineup. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has relied heavily on Paul George and Reggie Jackson with Leonard sidelined but failed to secure a road victory.