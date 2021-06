Gal Gadot welcomed her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano and the exciting news was announced on Tuesday. The actress took to Instagram to deliver the news to her fans with a precious family selfie that included her and her husband, plus all three of their kids, Maya, 4, Alma, 9, and their newest addition to the family, Daniella. "My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG," she wrote.