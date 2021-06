Yes, in the middle of June, you can go to the House of Horrors & Haunted Catacombs one last time before its abrupt closing in the Buffalo area. The House of Horrors & Haunted Catacombsis closing its doors after 35 years of doing scares in the Western New York area. They took to Facebook to make the sudden announcement and told fans and scare-goers that they were going to be losing their location. Organizers said that they wanted to have one more last weekend of scares while they can and they promised to make it one of the best, and scariest weekends that they have ever had.