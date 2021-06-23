Cancel
New Bethlehem, PA

A look back

By Rich Rhoades
Courier-Express
 10 days ago

Using an outstanding pitching performance and stirring in a generous quantity of hits, the New Bethlehem Black Junior Little League baseball team needed five innings for an 11-1 win over Kittanning. Jake Dougherty threw a one-hitter while striking out six and walking three. Conner Shoemaker paced Newbie with three singles. Tanner Altobelli legged out an inside-the-park homer while Dougherty and Kyle Shreckengost hit triples. ... The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team dropped a 4-0 loss to Clarion last Friday. New Bethlehem starter Luke Hager scattered seven hits, but it was Clarion’s Brandon Bell who struck out seven and walked two in his three-hitter to get the win. Clay Kennemuth doubled for Newbie, which fell to 1-3.

#American Legion Baseball#Little League Baseball#The New Bethlehem Eagles#The Marion Center Mets#Rimersburg Sligo Girls#New Bethlehem Bank#Arby#Bankers#Merchants#Vfw#The Sigel Cubs#Brookville Grays#American Legion#The New Bethlehem Little
