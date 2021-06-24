Cancel
POTUS

Jacinda Ardern’s global news presence was a powerful weapon – until it wasn’t

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacinda Ardern rarely repeats her mistakes. When she rose to power in 2017 New Zealand’s newly elected prime minister became a subject of fascination for progressives around the world; they regarded her as a kind of avatar of anti-Trumpism; a symbol of resistance to rightwing populism. This fascination intensified when she announced her pregnancy in early 2018. It grew again in the wake of the 15 March terror attack in 2019. She was praised as a beacon of hope; her image projected on to the side of the Burj Khalifa. The flattering media profiles multiplied.

www.theguardian.com
Person
Jacinda Ardern
#New Zealand Government#Global News#British Vogue#Muslim#Trump
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Housing
News Break
Avatar
Country
Australia
Country
China
