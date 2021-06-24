Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Local Girl Scouts face backlog of cookies after pandemic, in need of funds for programs

nbcpalmsprings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasure Rocha is an eighth grader from Indio who has been a girl scout for the last seven years. “I like how it teaches you new things and life skills and you make a lot of new friends,” said Treasure. For the Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio, 2020 was like...

nbcpalmsprings.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Life Skills#Charity#All Girl Scouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girl Scout
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Charities
Related
Travelhypebeast.com

Girl Scouts Stuck With 15 Million Boxes of Cookies Because of COVID-19

According to reports, the Girl Scouts of the USA are now sitting on millions of unsold boxes of cookies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has revealed that its local councils and troops are sitting on 15 million boxes of cookies, with around 12 million boxes still at baking warehouses.
SocietyNews On 6

Local Girl Scout Troops Seek Creative Solutions For Selling Surplus Of Cookies

Local Girl Scout troops are working to distribute 20,000 surplus boxes of cookies before they expire in September. The Girls Scouts of Western Oklahoma had already purchased their inventory before the pandemic started. Due to a shortage of sales, they found themselves running about $1 million short in revenue, said Girls Scouts of Western Oklahoma CEO Shannon Evers.
Waukesha, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Local Girl Scouts prevail over pandemic

The Associated Press recently reported that the Girl Scouts had 15 million boxes of unsold cookies nationwide, but the troops in Washington and Waukesha counties overcame this challenge of selling cookies in a pandemic and only had 100 boxes left over this year. In the Southeast region alone, Girl Scout...
CharitiesSaratogian

Snapshot: Girl Scouts of Northeastern NY donates nearly 24,000 boxes of cookies

Members of Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) donated nearly 24,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to area organizations as a part of their annual cookie sales. Customers were able to purchase cookies and designate them for donation. Boxes of cookies were donated to the American Red Cross, the Albany Ronald McDonald House and the Veterans and the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition.
CharitiesPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unsold girl scout cookies donated to local heroes

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – Nationwide, girl scouts have 15 million boxes of unsold cookies in their possession due to the pandemic hindering their sales. Locally, the Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida decided to donate their unsold cookies to first responders, health care workers, and other essential workers. Cookies were donated...
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Girl Scout cookie sales stall

15 million boxes left unsold as virus hurt annual fundraiser. The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem this year – 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. The 109-year-old organization says the novel coronavirus, not thinner demand for Thin Mints, is the main culprit. As the pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons.
SocietyTODAY.com

Girl Scouts have a massive surplus of unsold cookies

Due to the pandemic restricting cookie booths and door-to-door sales, the Girl Scouts have 15 million boxes of unsold cookies on their hands. But the bakeries that make the cookies say they're working with the Girl Scouts to donate some of them to food banks and the military.
Health947wls.com

Cookie surplus! Girl Scouts have 15 million tasty problems this year

The Girl Scouts have an issue this year: 15 million boxes of cookies haven’t sold!. The organization says the coronavirus, not decreased demand, is the main culprit. The Girl Scouts of the USA tell the AP that as the pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many troops did away with their traditional cookie booths due to safety reasons. The impact will be felt by local councils and troops, who depend on the cookie sales to fund programming, travel, camps, and more.
Michigan StateChippewa Herald

Local Girl Scouts successfully wrap up '21 cookie season

The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are out of sweet treats until 2022. Every year intrepid Girl Scouts trek through the snow to get the community their favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Even amid the changes and challenges that only COVID-19 could bring, Girl Scouts delivered. Locally, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes helped over 1.5 million boxes of cookies find their place in homes and businesses throughout Northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Through the ingenuity of Girl Scouts finding innovative ways to reach their customers, the generosity and support from the community, and the hard work and dedication of Girl Scout volunteers and staff, GSNWGL was able to completely sell out of their cookie inventory for 2021.
CharitiesWHIZ

Local Community Member Holds Garage Sale to Help Raise Funds For Troops

A member of the community is receiving donations for a garage sale she is holding to raise funds for Operation Spirit 4 Troops. Spirit 4 Troops sends care packages with a variety of different requested items to military members who are currently serving. Director of Operations Melodie Pittman said she has received many messages of gratitude because of the initiative.
CharitiesMorning Times

Girl Scout Troop 60187 delivers cookies to Public Works departments

Girl Scout Troop 60187 was able to finally deliver their donated cookies to the Valley’s Public Works Departments. Despite the pandemic, Girl Scout Troop 60187 reached or exceeded their selling goals and overall, the troop received over 100 boxes of donated cookies. More than half of those donated went to the troop’s Council Gift of Caring, which delivered the boxes to Meals on Wheels. The remaining cookies were split between the three Public Works departments in the Valley.
Woodsfield, OHTimes-Leader

Local Girl Scouts raising funds to help light up the fairgrounds

WOODSFIELD — Two Black Diamond Girl Scouts are working to raise funds to complete a community service project that will help them obtain their Silver Award. Allie Isaly and Leah Hutchinson, both 14, along with Hutchinson’s mother Misty Yontz, met with the Monroe County Board of Commissioners on Monday afternoon to talk about their community service project and what they are doing to complete it. Isaly said they are collecting donations to purchase and install a series of LED lights around the horse arena at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Woodsfield. Both girls are active in 4-H as well as Scouts and show horses at the fairgrounds.
Charitiesoc-breeze.com

Free Summer Community Meal Program begins June 28 in Ocean View School District

The Ocean View School District (OVSD) will participate in the free Summer Community Meal Program beginning June 28, 2021. OVSD will provide Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch meals to all children 18 years of age and under, free of charge, at College View Elementary, Oak View Elementary and Westmont Elementary. The program runs Monday through Friday, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, from June 28 through September 3 (closed only Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day).
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

How Girl Scouts served their community during a tough cookie season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — What's your favorite Girl Scout cookie? We all have our "must-haves,", but were people able to get the sweets they love during the pandemic?. We can't resist the precious Girl Scout that sits outside the grocery store selling delicious Thin Mint cookies, but nationwide, girls scouts had plenty of boxes left unsold due to the pandemic. While cookie sales were low for Girl Scouts in general this year, that was not the case for Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama.
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

Girl Scouts making it possible to donate cookies to “Hometown Heroes”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, along with many other councils, had quite a few leftover boxes of cookies last year at the end of cookie season. So they created a program that allowed individuals to donate boxes to local “hometown heroes”, including teachers, healthcare workers, and more.
Advocacysltablet.com

Girl Scout Troop #9220 Perform Community Service

On Saturday, June 12th, Girl Scout Troop #9220 performed community service at the VFW Post #5277 Flag Pole. After slight neglect, the base of the Flag pole needed a makeover. The girls weeded the area and replanted flowers to brighten up the color scheme just in time for Flag Day.