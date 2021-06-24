MickDuff’s awarded ‘Orchid’ for new renovation

Preservation Idaho has awarded The MickDuff’s Brewing Company in Sandpoint an “Orchid” for Excellence in Historic Preservation for their recent preservation and restoration of the historic Federal Building. Building owners and brothers Mickey and Duffy Mahoney have a deep commitment to the preservation of historic architecture and how buildings can be given new life that continues to center around the community. The Excellence in Historic Preservation award is given to projects that have demonstrated outstanding adherence to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards in preservation, restoration, renovation, or adaptive reuse (residential or commercial).