Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND WEST CENTRAL KEYA PAHA COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Valentine, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Valentine, Sparks and Smith Falls State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska.