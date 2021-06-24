Cancel
POTUS

France and Germany want EU summit with Vladimir Putin

The Guardian
 6 days ago

France and Germany have suggested inviting Vladimir Putin to a summit with the EU as part of a broader reset of the bloc's relations with Russia. The proposal from Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel comes after Joe Biden's Geneva summit with the Russian president, and supporters of the idea argue that European leaders can deliver the same direct messages about Russian behaviour while keeping the door open to compromise and cooperation.

