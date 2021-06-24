France and Germany want EU summit with Vladimir Putin

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed again on Monday for a summit between the European Union (EU) and Russia and said, "even in the Cold War we talked to each other." Merkel addressed concerns of "hybrid attacks" previously faced by European nations during a question-and-answer session and said, "it's better not just always to talk about this among ourselves, but to confront the Russian president with these things and to say that beneficial cooperation can't take place on such a basis." Eastern EU nations shot down the idea of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, the Associated Press reported.