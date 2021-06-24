An exploration of the parallels between Vince Lombardi and Ron Rivera in Washington

While researching for another recent piece, I came across some archival footage of Vince Lombardi’s brief time in Washington, DC in 1969 and 1970. Of course, I knew he had coached the team - though that stint was widely overshadowed by his incredible success in Green Bay - but my impression had always been that his year coaching was a brief interlude before the “glory decades” with George Allen and Joe Gibbs at the helm, and that he hadn’t had time to make much difference in the nation’s capital.