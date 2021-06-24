Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

An exploration of the parallels between Vince Lombardi and Ron Rivera in Washington

By KyleSmithforGM
Hogs Haven
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile researching for another recent piece, I came across some archival footage of Vince Lombardi’s brief time in Washington, DC in 1969 and 1970. Of course, I knew he had coached the team - though that stint was widely overshadowed by his incredible success in Green Bay - but my impression had always been that his year coaching was a brief interlude before the “glory decades” with George Allen and Joe Gibbs at the helm, and that he hadn’t had time to make much difference in the nation’s capital.

www.hogshaven.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Vince Lombardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Football#Super Bowls Lombardi#Packers#Head Coach#Football Operations#The Washington Redskins#Dc#Lombardian#Panthers#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Ron Rivera Has Honest Comment About QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

As one of his first orders of business this offseason, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera brought veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on board to compete for the starting job. Months later, he has an important admission about the state of the position. In an interview with the Washington Post,...
NFLfootballscoop.com

A humble Ron Rivera admits "My approach was wrong"

One thing that I have been fascinated with for a while know is how often the most admired leaders in seemingly every industry share one trait. That trait? The willingness to be humble. Humble enough to realize they don't know it all to constantly be pursuing knowledge in a variety...
NFLchatsports.com

BGN readers vote Ron Rivera as All-NFC East head coach

It’s not uncommon at this time of year, the six weeks between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, to look beyond your own team for football discussions, and Bleeding Green Nation is no different from anyone else. This week they published a poll in which they asked readers to vote on the question: “Who deserves to be the All-NFC East head coach?”
NFLNBC Washington

‘His to Have': Ron Rivera Gives Ryan Fitzpatrick the Edge in Starting QB Race

Rivera gives Fitzpatrick the edge in WFT's starting QB race originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After Taylor Heinicke outperformed Ryan Fitzpatrick in Washington's three-day minicamp, a collection of fans are beginning to wonder if the playoff star can actually overtake the cunning veteran and start for the team in Week 1.
NFLallfans.co

Ron Rivera believes Jamin Davis will be an impact player as a rookie

Expectations are high for Jamin Davis entering his first NFL season. Even though he only started one season for Kentucky, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera expects big things right away from the big fella from South Georgia. In an extensive offseason Q&A with The Washington Post, Rivera explained...
NFLbirminghamnews.net

Had Vince Lombardi stayed, history might have been rewritten

Jack Vainisi was a pioneer in scouting Cliff Christl. Fan since the mid-1970s. Always been fascinated with Packers history, including the Lombardi era. One question I always think about: If after 1967, Lombardi continues coaching in Green Bay, how would the 1968 to 1970 teams have done? I know they had some age. But the defense was still good enough with younger talent at some positions. 10-4 or 9-5 type teams? Maybe not champions, but playoff teams with Lombardi driving them like always?
NFLNBC Washington

In The Loop: Trace McSorley Engaged, Ron Rivera Supports the Nationals

In The Loop: McSorley engaged, Rivera supports the Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For the first time in franchise history, the Chicago Cubs threw their first combined no-hitter, as four pitchers blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.Former Baltimore Orioles prospect Zach Davies, who the O's traded to the Brewers back in 2015 for Geraldo Parra, came out after six innings, wasn't aware the Dodgers were hitless until after he exited the game.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera wants open competition for Washington starting QB job

The expectation is that Ryan Fitzpatrick will ultimately be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, but coach Ron Rivera isn’t going there yet. Rivera said this week that he envisions an open competition for the role between Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke, the presumed backup. “It’s going...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Marino Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season in Miami, but expectations are high for the second-year Dolphins quarterback. Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino is a fan of what he’s seen from Tagovailoa so far. He believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has what it takes to lead the Dolphins deep into the postseason.