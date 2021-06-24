Cancel
2021 Report Card: Elias Lindholm

By markparkinson14
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article52.85 CF%, 52.11 xGF%, -0.27 CFRrel%, -2.34 xGFRel%. MarkParkinson14: A If you look at the past grades, reader grades and our grades as writers, you can tell what Elias Lindholm is: consistently great. Every season he has been here has been an eye opening experience and his 56 games performance from this year was nothing short of that. He was tied for the team lead in goals with Johnny Gaudreau and just two points off the pace for being tops in that category as well. He just doesn’t make mistakes on the ice and once Darryl Sutter paired Lindholm, Gaudreau and Tkachuk together things really took off for the Flames. People can gripe about a certain player going to Carolina in the trade that brought Lindholm here, but the Flames clearly won that trade hands down.

www.matchsticksandgasoline.com
