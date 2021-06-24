Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Jarratt is set to reprise his role as serial killer Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek 3

By Alisha Buaya
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

He's played fictional serial killer Mick Taylor in two Wolf Creek films and a TV series.

And now John Jarratt is set to star in the third feature-length installment of the Aussie horror franchise.

The 68-year-old will reprise the role that made him famous around the world in Wolf Creek 3, reports Variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g183J_0adbYt1C00
Chilling: John Jarratt is set to reprise his role as serial killer Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek 3 

A poster for the film features the actor dressed in a plaid shirt and worn-out Akubra hat with a hunting rifle slung over his shoulder.

Wolf Creek 3 will centre on an American family on holiday in the Australian outback who catch the 'attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor'.

'A hellish nightmare ensues as the couple’s two children escape only to be hunted by Australia's most infamous murderer,' the official synopsis adds.

The film will be directed by Rachele Wiggins, with the screenplay by Duncan Samarasinghe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CBdL_0adbYt1C00
'A hellish nightmare': Wolf Creek 3 will centre on an American family on holiday in the Australian outback who catch the 'attention of notorious serial killer Mick Taylor'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279P29_0adbYt1C00
Fright franchise: The first Wolf Creek film was released in 2005, followed by the Wolf Creek 2 in 2013. The horror films also spawned a TV series, available on streaming platform Stan

Wolf Creek creator Greg McLean will produce through his production company Emu Creek Pictures. Filming is set to begin later this year in South Australia.

The first Wolf Creek film was released in 2005, followed by the Wolf Creek 2 in 2013. The horror films also spawned a TV series, available on streaming platform Stan.

Meanwhile, another John Jarratt-led horror movie, The Possessed, is set to be released next month.

Jarratt plays an 'accidental exorcist' called Jacob Chandler in the indie flick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsgVv_0adbYt1C00
Soon to be released: Another John Jarratt-led horror movie, The Possessed, is to be released next month. Jarratt plays an 'accidental exorcist' called Jacob Chandler in the indie flick

Together with his nephew Liam (Lincoln Lewis) they have forged a career clearing demons from the bodies of their clients.

The all-Australian cast also includes Simone Buchanan, Lauren Grimson and Jade Kevin Foster.

It will also feature Real Housewives of Sydney star Melissa Tkautz and former Bachelorette Angie Kent in her silver-screen debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fwLI_0adbYt1C00
Familiar faces: The all-Australian cast also includes Lincoln Lewis (left), Simone Buchanan, Lauren Grimson, Jade Kevin Foster, Melissa Tkautz and Angie Kent in her silver-screen debut
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jarratt
Person
Lincoln Lewis
Person
Mick Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#The Wolf#Aussie#Akubra#American#All Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthebrag.com

There’s a third Wolf Creek film in the works

All you sick freaks with a penchant for Australian backpacker slashers are going to have a field day, the third instalment of Greg McClean’s Wolf Creek franchise has been confirmed. Wolf Creek 3 will see John Jarrat reprise his role as the notorious, cutthroat serial killer Mick Taylor. Per Variety,...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Third “Wolf Creek,” “Wog Boy” Coming

A late 2021 South Australian shoot has been set for a third installment in the “Wolf Creek” horror franchise with Rachele Wiggins taking over from Greg McLean in the director’s chair. The new film sees an American family on a dream trip to the outback and soon draws the attention...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Production On ‘Wolf Creek 3’ Will Start Later This Year

The horror that is Mick Taylor is returning to the land Down Under. Wolf Creek 3 will start shooting in south Australia later this year, according to Variety, with John Jarratt reprising his lead role as the bloody serial killer. Altitude Film Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights to this...
MoviesDeadline

Indigenous Love Story ‘Stellar’ Begins Filming; John Landis Locarno Honor; Altitude Boards ‘Wolf Creek 3’ & ‘Titane’ – Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photogprahy is underway on Stellar, Darlene Naponse’s love story starring Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Braeden Clarke. The news coincides with National Indigenous Peoples Day. Based on the short story of the same name written by Naponse, the film follows two Indigenous characters in a chance encounter that sets off a cosmic and environmental connection that seeks to restore the past, while bringing hope to the future. Naponse is an Anishinaabe from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek – a First Nations people from northern Ontario, Canada – and is the founder of Baswewe Films. Her previous work has screened at festivals including Sundance and Toronto. Stellar is also produced by Jennifer Weiss of Nice Picture and Paula Devonshire of Devonshire Productions. Co-starring with Tailfeathers and Clarke are Rossif Sutherland, KC Collins, RH Thomson, Tina Keeper and Billy Merasty. Pic is financed by Telefilm Canada, The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, Ontario Creates, Bell Media’s Crave, CBC, and the Indigenous Screen Office.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

There will be blood as Mick Taylor returns for Wolf Creek 3

After two movies and two seasons of a TV show, Mick Taylor is set to make his return to the big screen with Variety revealing that Wolf Creek 3 will go into production later this year. The Australian horror sequel will see John Jarratt reprising his role as the sadistic...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Jarratt

By lots of people’s standards, Jon Jarratt was a late bloomer when it comes to acting. He didn’t grow up wanting to be an actor and he was already in his 20s by the time he got into the industry. That being said, once John got started in the business he knew he had to go full speed. Over the years, he has done more than make up for lost time. Along the way, he has become one of the most well-known and highly respected actors to come out of Australia. His ability to play a wide variety of roles has allowed him endless opportunities. From the big screen to the small screen, john is one actor you can always count on to deliver. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about John Jarratt.
Moviespapernewsnetwork.com

Australian Producer Behind ‘Wolf Creek’ Was 61 – Deadline

the Australian producer behind Wolf Creek, Rogue and more, died in an Adelaide hospital on Sunday, after suffering a heart attack. He was 61. News of his passing was confirmed via the official Facebook page for Ultrafilms, the production company he founded in 1997. “It is with deep sadness...
TV & VideosDeadline

John Lithgow Joins ‘Dexter’ Revival; Won Emmy For Role In Showtime Serial Killer Drama

EXCLUSIVE: John Lithgow is returning to his old Dexter stomping ground. The multiple Emmy-winning actor is set to make a short but decisive appearance in the Michael C. Hall-led revival coming from Showtime this fall. Awarded his fifth Emmy for the role as the revered but feared “Trinity Killer” in the fourth season of the killer series’ original run, Lithgow’s character was soundly bumped off by Dexter Morgan himself in season-finale episode “The Getaway” back in late 2009.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
TV Serieswttspod.com

DEXTER SEASON 9 TO END ALL CONTROVERSIES

Dexter season 8 which was aired in the year 2013, ended on a cliffhanger and had left most of the fans disappointed but Showtime’s series Dexter is finally back with the most awaited season 9 which will be a conclusion to the entire storyline and the audience will finally get to know about Dexter’s new life. Season 9 will finally end all controversies where Dexter’s new profession will be revealed who was formerly a serial killer.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood’s Granddaughter Graylen Is Now Acting And Looking Just Like Granddad

Clint Eastwood is one of the best actors turned directors ever. In fact, he is only one of two people to have been nominated for both Best Actor and Best Director for the same film. Warren Beatty is the only other person to achieve this so far. Clint is now 89 and has eight children and four grandchildren. One grandchild, in particular, named Graylen seems to be following in her famous father’s footsteps.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Rock Hudson's Suave Life in Photos

The life of Hollywood actor Rock Hudson was one of glamour and success, but it didn't come without a fair share of hardships, and not to mention, it certainly didn't happen overnight. The actor, who blossomed as a result of the old Hollywood studio system, appeared in dozens of hit films and television shows including, Magnificent Obsession (1954), I Love Lucy (1955), Giant (1956), Pillow Talk (1959), and Dynasty (1984-1985). In February of 1960, at the height of his movie stardom, Hudson cemented his status as a Hollywood legend when the Academy Award-nominated actor was honored with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But what's the story behind the star? Let's take a peek behind the camera to explore the life of one of the silver screen's most legendary players.