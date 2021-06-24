Cancel
FIRST LOOK: Disney+ releases trailer for next-generation reimagining of Tom Hanks' 1989 classic Turner & Hooch starring Josh Peck

By Sarah Abraham For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Disney+ has taken the 1989 classic movie Turner & Hooch with Tom Hanks into a next-generation spinoff series.

The original film follows the story of US Marshal Scott Turner who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch who comes to be his right hand man.

A new series reimagining stars Josh Peck, 34, as the son of Hanks' original character who bears the same name, and the first trailer was released on Wednesday, June 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zTy6_0adbYs8T00
Next generation: Disney+ released the first trailer for a spin-off series based on Tom Hanks' 1989 movie Turner & Hooch 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMa6f_0adbYs8T00
Original film: The classic starred Hanks as Scott Turner a US Marshal who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch that becomes his best asset 

The two minute trailer shares glimpses of the Drake And Josh's star's life following in his father's footsteps, after he is unexpectedly gifted a new rescue dog by his dad that bears a striking resemblance to the original Hooch.

In this still comedic iteration, Hanks' character later passes away and leaves a note for his son prior to death about the blessings of having a canine partner.

Tom is only spoken of but never glimpsed on camera in this reboot, but Peck had previously told Entertainment Weekly in June that he would die for a cameo. 'I'll milk every resource. Tell him he can have my trailer,' he joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdHKR_0adbYs8T00
Force: Peck and Carra Patterson play two US Marshals in the series which will stream on July 21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XPDj_0adbYs8T00
Unexpected: Josh stars as Hanks' son who is trying to prove himself as a rookie US Marshal and sees the unwanted dog as a hindrance 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21v7xv_0adbYs8T00
Chaos: The French Mastiff is a bull in a china shop as Turner tries to get a handle on him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMpBU_0adbYs8T00
Explaining: The presence of the canine is frowned up by Turner's boss before he becomes an asset to the team 

A rookie US Marshal, Turner is still trying to prove himself in the field and sees the unruly French Mastiff as a hindrance to his career before he later finds out that he's the best asset one could have.

Carra Patterson (The Arrangement) plays Peck's partner and coupled with Hooch the pair take on the bad guys while getting a handle on the reckless dog, though the presence of a canine is met with distaste from his boss played by Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting Of Hill House).

The series also stars Brandon Jay McLaren (Firefly Lane), Lyndsy Fonseca (The Escort), and Vanessa Lengies (Stick It as Turner's love interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUrIt_0adbYs8T00
Rotation: Five french mastiffs were tapped to play Hooch in the series 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ez8GM_0adbYs8T00
Car chases: The action series involves tackling bad guys with lots of car chases and fire related stunts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228ZkD_0adbYs8T00
Special effects: Peck had spoken about the unpredictable nature of working with live animals but said he bonded with all five of his furry co-stars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1YAL_0adbYs8T00
Sentimental: Hanks' character is only spoken of in the series but Peck had said he would 'milk every resource' to get him make a cameo

And additionally five French Mastiffs were tapped to play the very chaotic Hooch in the action series which features car chases, dramatic fire stunts and romance.

Continuing to speak on working with the dogs Peck said that he bonded will all five of the dogs, while touching on the unpredictable nature of working with live animals.

'You kind of hope they get close to what you want them to do, and then the human actors just adjust to whatever they're doing. But the dogs and I both work great when it comes to treats. We really bonded in that way.'

The 12 episode series begins streaming on Disney+ on July 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQYlh_0adbYs8T00
Original stills: The series picks up where the film left off with Peck playing his son of the same name 
