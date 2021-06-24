FIRST LOOK: Disney+ releases trailer for next-generation reimagining of Tom Hanks' 1989 classic Turner & Hooch starring Josh Peck

Disney+ has taken the 1989 classic movie Turner & Hooch with Tom Hanks into a next-generation spinoff series.

The original film follows the story of US Marshal Scott Turner who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch who comes to be his right hand man.

A new series reimagining stars Josh Peck, 34, as the son of Hanks' original character who bears the same name, and the first trailer was released on Wednesday, June 23.

Next generation: Disney+ released the first trailer for a spin-off series based on Tom Hanks' 1989 movie Turner & Hooch

Original film: The classic starred Hanks as Scott Turner a US Marshal who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch that becomes his best asset

The two minute trailer shares glimpses of the Drake And Josh's star's life following in his father's footsteps, after he is unexpectedly gifted a new rescue dog by his dad that bears a striking resemblance to the original Hooch.

In this still comedic iteration, Hanks' character later passes away and leaves a note for his son prior to death about the blessings of having a canine partner.

Tom is only spoken of but never glimpsed on camera in this reboot, but Peck had previously told Entertainment Weekly in June that he would die for a cameo. 'I'll milk every resource. Tell him he can have my trailer,' he joked.

Force: Peck and Carra Patterson play two US Marshals in the series which will stream on July 21

Unexpected: Josh stars as Hanks' son who is trying to prove himself as a rookie US Marshal and sees the unwanted dog as a hindrance

Chaos: The French Mastiff is a bull in a china shop as Turner tries to get a handle on him

Explaining: The presence of the canine is frowned up by Turner's boss before he becomes an asset to the team

A rookie US Marshal, Turner is still trying to prove himself in the field and sees the unruly French Mastiff as a hindrance to his career before he later finds out that he's the best asset one could have.

Carra Patterson (The Arrangement) plays Peck's partner and coupled with Hooch the pair take on the bad guys while getting a handle on the reckless dog, though the presence of a canine is met with distaste from his boss played by Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting Of Hill House).

The series also stars Brandon Jay McLaren (Firefly Lane), Lyndsy Fonseca (The Escort), and Vanessa Lengies (Stick It as Turner's love interest.

Rotation: Five french mastiffs were tapped to play Hooch in the series

Car chases: The action series involves tackling bad guys with lots of car chases and fire related stunts

Special effects: Peck had spoken about the unpredictable nature of working with live animals but said he bonded with all five of his furry co-stars

Sentimental: Hanks' character is only spoken of in the series but Peck had said he would 'milk every resource' to get him make a cameo

And additionally five French Mastiffs were tapped to play the very chaotic Hooch in the action series which features car chases, dramatic fire stunts and romance.

Continuing to speak on working with the dogs Peck said that he bonded will all five of the dogs, while touching on the unpredictable nature of working with live animals.

'You kind of hope they get close to what you want them to do, and then the human actors just adjust to whatever they're doing. But the dogs and I both work great when it comes to treats. We really bonded in that way.'

The 12 episode series begins streaming on Disney+ on July 21.