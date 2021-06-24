Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Jade Goody's son Freddy Brazier, 16, follows in brother Bobby's footsteps as he secures modelling contract and appears in his first fashion shoot for HERO magazine

Daily Mail
Jade Goody's son Freddy Brazier has followed in his older brother Bobby's footsteps by securing a modelling contract with Unsigned Models.

The 16-year-old has appeared in his first fashion editorial for HERO magazine where he took part in an edgy shoot by photographer Yann Faucher.

In the photos, it sees Freddy in a £929 blue distressed Balenciaga hoodie and jeans as he poses in an empty basketball court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBmLp_0adbYqN100
Modelling career: Jade Goody's son Freddy Brazier has followed in his older brother Bobby's footsteps by securing a modelling contract with Unsigned Models

Another snap sees the teenager in a colourful fluffy hoodie and tweed trousers while sitting on a mustard yellow sofa.

While in a different picture, Freddy is joined by another model for an artistic black-and-white photo where he models a Burberry shirt.

It comes after his older brother Bobby, who recently turned 18, signed to modelling agency, Unsigned Models, in 2019 and has since participated in campaigns across the globe.

The model has already walked for established brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce and Gabbana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knjs1_0adbYqN100
Photoshoot: The 16-year-old has appeared in his first fashion editorial for HERO magazine where he took part in an edgy shoot by photographer Yann Faucher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S581i_0adbYqN100
Career: In one picture, Freddy is joined by another model for an artistic black-and-white photo where he models a Burberry shirt 

Bobby previously revealed that he followed an unusual route into modelling. He got into trouble at school which resulted in an unexpected encounter with Unsigned Group model scout, Cesar Perin.

During an Instagram Q&A session, the teen said it was a chance encounter while out with his dad that kickstarted his journey into couture.

One fan asked: 'How'd you get into modelling?'

Bobby replied: 'Jokes story. I was in trouble at school and had to go in for a meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqQn1_0adbYqN100
Amazing: It comes after his brother Bobby, 18, signed to modelling agency, Unsigned Models, in 2019 and has since worked with Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce and Gabbana (pictured in 2020) 

'So before I go, I go Costa for a little pep talk with my dad and then when we leave @cesarpin is chasing me down the street asking me if I'm a model.'

Bobby bears a striking resemblance to his late mother Jade, who tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer.

The young model's father, Jeff Brazier, previously told The Sun of his son's career: 'He's signed up with a model agency because he had quite a few that wanted to take him on.

'I know he's quite sort of hopeful for what that might bring, and basically it just seems like there's a few opportunities available to him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOCcf_0adbYqN100
Heartbreaking: Freddy and Bobby's late mother Jade tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer (pictured together in 2006) 
