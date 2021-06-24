Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gigi Hadid Channels ‘The Matrix’ In Black Outfit & Cat Eye Sunglasses 9 Mos. After Giving Birth

By Lidia Mosqueda
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City on June 23, wearing a monochromatic outfit, that looked reminiscent of the 1999 cult-classic movie ‘The Matrix.’. Gigi Hadid, 26, looks ready to enter the matrix. The Vogue model was seen walking towards a waiting SUV outside her NoHo apartment in New York City on June 23, looking like a mix between Kate Beckinsale’s, 47, character “Celine” from Underworld and Keanu Reeves, 56, “Neo,” from the 90’s trilogy film, The Matrix. The supermodel looked chic in a pair of black heeled boots, silky black high-waist pants, and a black sequenced top as she made her way past the cameras. Wearing her golden tresses in a sleek back style and topping off this monochromatic look with black cat-eye sunglasses, Gigi was totally rocking this edgy look.

hollywoodlife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Buddy Valastro
Person
Zayn Malik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Sunglasses#Mos#Black Outfit Cat#Vogue#Famiglia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
FootwearNews

Jennifer Lopez Is As Cool As Ever in a Sparkling Bralette, Short Shorts & Buzzy Air Jordans

Jennifer Lopez showed off her effortlessly cool style as she posed with a few special guests this week. The singer joined members of the Miami Beach police department for a fan picture on Wednesday night as she took a break from filming a secret project. For the new video, Lopez had on a glittering bralette and cutoff denim shorts layered over Dolce & Gabbana boxers. Her outfit also included an unbuttoned white boyfriend-style shirt and a Coca-Cola hat to top things off.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson's Baywatch-style swimsuit selfie send fans wild

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has floored us once again with another stunning outfit. The Pitch Perfect star just shared a super-cool photo on her Instagram page, showing herself posing in a black swimsuit, blue sunhat and shades. "Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," wrote Rebel, 41.
ApparelHello Magazine

Hailey Bieber claims these are THE pants for summer - and we found a pair for $19

Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about style, so when she points out a new trend it’s worth taking note. The model did just that when she shared a mirror selfie in her Instagram Stories over the weekend that showed her standing in her bedroom rocking a striking pair of neon cargo pants paired with a crop top and platform sneakers.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Megan Fox Stuns In Black Blazer With Barely There Chain Top Underneath After Date Night With MGK

Megan Fox has stepped out in nothing but a mesh shirt adorned with diamonds, and a black blazer which she paired with jeans and towering pumps. Megan Fox looked incredible while leaving a photo shoot on June 11 in a daring mesh top. The 35-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a barely there diamond mesh shirt, along with a black blazer, cuffed grey jeans, and pair of black and white towering pumps. She styled her raven tresses in sleek, loose waves and rocked a dramatic, smoky eye makeup look. It came one day after she and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, stepped out at the Chrome Hearts event in Hollywood.
Apparelmelodyinter.com

This Controversial New Legging Trend Is Already Celebrity Approved

Truth be told, leggings in the spring and summer can be tricky. Your black and gray ones have probably been glued to your body for months now, and you’re ready for a change. And while you likely don’t want to give up leggings completely until fall, thick, dark, constricting fabric against your skin doesn’t really scream “fun in the sun.” But trendsetting celeb-favorite activewear brand Alo (i.e., the creators of those moto leggings that are always everywhere) may have just presented a solution.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TravelNoire

Meet The Bajan Designer Behind Rihanna’s Viral Crochet Dress

Life is unpredictable. One day you’re learning the intricacies of crochet and the next, your design lands on the social media account of one of the most popular entertainers in the world. That’s the reality of Bajan designer Shanice Taylor, who became an overnight sensation after singer and business mogul Rihanna wore her custom cream crochet dress in a promotional post on Instagram.
CelebritiesPopculture

Nicki Minaj Stuns in Sheer Outfit in Rare Photo With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is showing off her stunning figure in a rare photo with her husband Kenneth Petty. The rapper, 38, typically keeps her relationship off of social media but took to Instagram Wednesday to share a shot with her man. The two sit side by side in the photo, with Minaj rocking a sheer outfit with a lace corset top and black pants and Petty matching in a camouflage shirt and black pants.
CelebritiesPopSugar

We Can 99% Guarantee You've Never Seen a Cutout Skirt Like Kendall Jenner's

Part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion aired Thursday night, and though we were enthralled by the flood of revelations the famous family unpacked with Andy Cohen, we couldn't help but feel slightly distracted by Kendall Jenner's outfit. The 25-year-old supermodel stunned per usual for the occasion, wearing a sparkly skirt we'll likely be daydreaming about for the rest of the week. Hailing from Tom Ford's spring 2013 collection, the metallic skirt is intricately embellished with countless shiny beads and features too many cutouts to count and a daring leg slit. We see you, Kenny!
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Lil Nas X Rocks the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet in 2 Different Outfits: See the Looks!

Lil Nas X is making not one fashion statement on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet, but two. The 22-year-old musician first arrived at Sunday night's main event in a majestic, billowing gown that would put Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte to shame. The gown features a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and a matching jacket that is just as gloriously over-the-top as we've come to expect from the rapper.