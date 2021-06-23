Cancel
Medical & Biotech

The 2 Best Pharma Stocks to Buy on Dips

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharma companies with approved COVID-19 vaccines in their portfolios should grow significantly in the coming months, driven by large-scale vaccination programs around the globe. Thus, we think buying Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) on every dip could be a fruitful strategy. Read on.The pharma industry has been in the limelight since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as several companies raced to develop an effective vaccine. With multiple vaccines currently available in the market, companies are now expanding their production capacities to meet the global demand because several countries, particularly developing ones, are still grappling with the new strains of the virus and their governments are placing a priority on vaccinating their populations.

