Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Tech Growth Stocks to Snatch Up This Summer

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Fed hinting at keeping interest rates near zero until late 2023, investors’ interest in tech stocks has been returning. Against this backdrop, it could be wise to bet on quality tech stocks NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Corning (GLW), which we expect to continue gaining in the coming months. Read on.While high-growth tech stocks dominated the market last year, they failed to maintain their strength earlier this year as investors rotated out of expensive tech stocks on concerns over inflation and to capitalize on the recovering economy by betting on cyclical stocks. However, this sentiment seems to be changing. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit an intraday record high on June 22 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reiteration that he believes inflation pressures will be temporary. Investors’ increasing interest in tech stocks is evident in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 6.2% gains over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 2% returns.

www.investing.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Growth Stocks#Nxpi#Nasdaq Composite#Federal Reserve Chair#Spdr S P 500 Trust Etf#Nxp Semiconductors N V
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $33.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $53.00 in after-hours trading. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs That Make Attractive Bets for Q3

Investors have remained optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery so far this year. Certain factors like the Fed’s continuous support, introduction of strong fiscal stimulus, accelerated coronavirus vaccine distribution and gradual reopening of non-essential businesses are keeping investors upbeat. Moreover, a strong first half has made investors optimistic about the...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Tech Stocks Are On Fire Again; How To Play It

Just when many investors all but ruled out S&P 500 technology stocks — they're storming back. And ETFs could be the ideal way for you to play the about-face. All the major technology exchange traded funds, like Vanguard Information Technology (VGT), Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and iShares U.S. Technology (IYW), are sharply outperforming the S&P 500 the past month so far through June 30. They're all up 7% or more in the month, blowing away the 2% month-to-date gain by the S&P 500 itself, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks higher to kick off Q3 with payrolls on deck

* Energy tops S&P sector gainers; staples sole decliner. July 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS HIGHER TO KICK OFF Q3 WITH PAYROLLS ON DECK (1605. EDT/2005 GMT) Major...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy in Q3 and Hold for Years

The S&P 500 hit new records on the final day of the second quarter. The benchmark index has climbed over 14% in the first half of 2021 and is up roughly 27% from its pre-pandemic levels in February 2020. This helps provide more context for where Wall Street is at the moment and might help ease some worries that the market is super overheated.
StocksForbes

July Stock Market Outlook

Halfway through 2021, the U.S. stock market is full speed ahead. The S&P 500 just rose for a fifth straight month, notching its latest all-time high to close out June. The benchmark index is up 14.4% year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both are up more than 12% each.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Giants Weighed on Stock Markets Thursday

Stocks had a great first half of 2021. However, for those following the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), the month of July didn't get off to the best of starts. Even as other major market benchmarks posted modest gains, the Nasdaq was down about a tenth of a percent as of 12:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
StocksDetroit News

US stocks are mixed as market heads for a 5th quarterly gain

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders await the latest U.S. monthly jobs report due out Friday. Even with the mixed performance, the market is on pace to close out its fifth straight winning quarter, continuing to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of...
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE: Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
Stocksinvesting.com

Tech Stocks Remain a Solid Option for Investors

While all the other sectors rebounding strongly this year have made headlines, technology has continued to outperform expectations. And that isn’t just because of all the shortages and distribution glitches that effectively strengthened prices. Remember, this is one of the few areas that had a really strong 2020. So any growth at all from those levels would be encouraging.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Tech Stocks To Buy Based on Big Data: Returns up to 13.88% in 7 Days

This Tech Giants Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to buy in the Tech Giants sector (see Tech Giants Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech Giants’ stocks for the long position. Top 10...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My 3 Biggest Stock Market Predictions for July

June gave the stock market some time to breathe after a monster first-quarter earnings season came to a close. Investor attention turned to inflation, employment, and the Federal Reserve. While July looks poised to start the same way, it will differ in a few key ways. As we enter the...
Stocksetftrends.com

Value ETFs Gain as Investors Focus on a Rebounding Economy

Value stocks and related exchange traded funds climbed Wednesday as major indices closed out the quarter near record highs, following a rally in the growth style over July. “We’ve seen a significant preference for cyclicals through May, and in June we’ve seen a major preference shift to growth, or ‘tech-plus stocks,’” Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, told Reuters. “It’s been a dramatic change.”
StocksDetroit News

US stocks close mixed; banks gain after raising dividends

New York – Major U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Tuesday, while gains for a handful of big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite higher. That despite the fact that most stocks in the S&P 500 fell. The index closed up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Tech Stocks In Focus

Tech stocks seem to be gaining traction again in the stock market after experiencing some turbulence over the past few months. However, you may have seen this coming, given how technologically-driven our world is right now. The question is, would this be a good time to invest in tech stocks? Well, it’s worth pointing out that the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite spent most of the past week hitting record highs.