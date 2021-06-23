Cancel
Dubois, PA

Bonanno helps Eagles to Miller Invite win

By Rich Rhoades L-V Sports Editor
Courier-Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuBOIS — Some 41 senior baseball players from District 9 and parts of District 10 came together for a nine-inning All-Star game at Showers Field last Friday night. The event was dubbed the inaugural Keith Miller High School Senior Invitational, named in honor of the late and former Keystone High School baseball coach and longtime official with his son Chad heading up much of the day that started prior to the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

