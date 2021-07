Pietra provides tools that let Creators easily launch and scale their own product lines. Pietra, the new platform that gives Creators the tools to bring an idea for a product line or brand to life from start to finish, today announced it has raised $15M in a Series A funding round led by Founders Fund with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, TQ Ventures, Abstract Ventures and other strategic investors. To meet the growing demand of Creators using Pietra, the capital injection will be used to grow the internal team, expand the platform and supplier marketplace, and provide creators the most efficient way to create a digital-first commerce brand, from anywhere in the world.