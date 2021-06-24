Survey-style measurement of IT isn’t effective, a ‘rigged lottery’
This post is by Yassine Zaied, chief strategy officer at Nexthink. "I feel like my job performance is based on a rigged lottery." That's what the director of end user computing at a large European bank told me two weeks ago. Every quarter, her company runs an NPS (Net Promoter Score)–style survey asking employees about their IT experience. If you work in a corporate setting, you've probably seen these questionnaires before: