Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Survey-style measurement of IT isn’t effective, a ‘rigged lottery’

By Contributor
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post is by Yassine Zaied, chief strategy officer at Nexthink. “I feel like my job performance is based on a rigged lottery.” That’s what the director of end user computing at a large European bank told me two weeks ago. Every quarter, her company runs an NPS (Net Promoter Score)–style survey asking employees about their IT experience. If you work in a corporate setting, you’ve probably seen these questionnaires before:

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexthink#European#Nps#Ms Teams#Imd Switzerland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Software
Related
VentureBeat

DevOps platform JFrog bolsters security with $300M Vdoo acquisition

Developer operations (DevOps) company JFrog today announced plans to acquire Israeli product security company Vdoo in a deal worth $300 million. Founded in 2008, JFrog serves companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Netflix with automated tools for developers to build, manage, and distribute all their software releases. Vdoo is a four-year-old startup with customers such as Verizon, Samsung, and Bosch.
VentureBeat

Copado acquires Qentinel to bring multicloud software testing to DevOps

Copado, a developer operations (DevOps) company initially built for the Salesforce ecosystem, has announced plans to acquire AI-powered software testing platform Qentinel. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The software testing market was estimated to be worth $45.6 billion last year, a figure that’s expected to more than double...
SoftwareVentureBeat

GitHub launches Copilot to power pair programming with AI

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. GitHub has launched a new AI-powered pair programmer that collaborates with people on their software development projects, suggesting lines or entire functions as the coder types. Pair programming, for the uninitiated, is a common agile software development...
TechnologyVentureBeat

DigitalOcean aligns with MongoDB for managed database service

DigitalOcean Holdings today, during its online Deploy conference, unfurled a managed MongoDB document database service that it will make available primarily to application developers and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). Based on a similar service that MongoDB already provides, the DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB service makes it simpler for organizations to consume a...
Technologyfinextra.com

Emburse launches analytics tool

Emburse, a global leader in expense management and invoice automation solutions, announces the launch of Emburse Analytics, empowering customers with dashboards that optimise spend, improve compliance and give finance teams deep spend analysis capabilities wrapped in an intuitive user interface. Emburse Analytics puts actionable data at finance team members’ fingertips,...
MySanAntonio

Intellitec Solutions to host virtual Dynamics 365 CRM User Group

End users to gain key learning and best practice around Microsoft Dynamics 365. Intellitec Solutions, based in Newark, DE, will hold a Dynamics 365 CRM User Group from July 13th – 15th. Leveraging off the success of their spring Dynamics User Group, this will be a virtual event conducted entirely online. Intellitec Solutions led User Groups are the Mid-Atlantic’s longest running partner led forum for end users of Microsoft Dynamics. Fueled by the success of past sessions as well as the latest updates to Dynamics 365 more than 30 clients are expected.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Customer Success Software Market is Going to Boom with Totango, Amity, ChurnZero, Bolstra

The latest study released on the Global Customer Success Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Customer Success Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ComputersVentureBeat

AtomicJar wants to bring open source integration testing to the enterprise

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. A new startup is setting out to commercialize a popular open source integration testing framework used at major companies including Google, Oracle, and Uber. Founded in March, AtomicJar is inviting a “limited number of enterprises” as part...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Domino Data Lab tightens MLOps integration with Git repositories

Domino Data Lab, a pioneer provider of a machine learning operations (MLOps) platform, is making it easier for data scientists to manage code at a time when providers of DevOps platforms are starting to treat AI models as just another software artifact that needs to be managed within the context of any application development project.
readwrite.com

The Role of Data Science in Improving Customer Satisfaction

The world’s most successful companies set their focus on customer satisfaction. The reason being that customers leave organizations where they are not satisfied with the service. New products with unique and improved features will continue to pop up in the market. Still, the customer would rather continue doing business with...
TechnologyInfoworld

3 Strategies to Accelerate Business Transformation

As your company transforms, your ecosystem of customers, partners, employees, applications, and data are coming together using the Internet as connective tissue. In this scenario, security must be delivered through the cloud, close to your business ecosystem, using the principles of zero trust to make the cloud safe. This eBook...
Softwaregetnews.info

Marketing Attribution Software Market Growing at a CAGR 14.4% | Key Player Google, Visual IQ, Analytic Partners, Attribution, Calibermind

“Adobe (US), Google (US), SAP (Germany), Visual IQ (US), Oracle (US), Rockerbox (US), Neustar (US), Engagio (US), LeadsRx (US), LeanData (US), Singular (US), Marketing Attribution (US), Attribution (US), CaliberMind (US), WIZALY (France), OptiMine (US), Analytic Partners (US), Merkle (US), Fospha (UK), and IRI (US).”. Marketing Attribution Software Market by Component...
Softwaredestinationcrm.com

OmniIndex Launches Freemium CSAT Solution

Analytics provider OmniIndex has launched a cloud-based freemium solution that will enable marketing departments to analyze customer satisfaction scores, data breaches, and content categorization, all of which is embedded within email interactions and extracted with OmniIndex's artificial intelligence and natural language understanding engines. The free version of OmniIndex.xyz not only...
Softwarescoopcar.com

8 of the Most Helpful Product Development Software and Tools in 2021

Did you know that most projects cost $30,000 on average to develop in the United States?. To develop a product, one must consider the complexity of its design, raw materials, and timeline. If you are working on a project or want to improve your business, consider learning about product development...
Softwarewayssay.com

Top IT Resource Management Tools For Agencies in 2021

Resource management software tools soon replaced the traditional method of spreadsheets for keeping information about organizational resources. In common, agencies chose IT Resource Management Softwares to improve the standards of delivery. These are high performing tools that reduce the burden of managing resources. The software tools save you from putting in manual labour to keep an accounting of resources.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Your Next Employee Survey Could Fail If It Doesn’t Measure This One Issue

Every company conducts (or should conduct) employee engagement surveys. But only 22% of companies get good results from those surveys. Good results would be either that survey scores were high and stayed high or that scores were low but improved dramatically. Any other option, like declining or static scores, is considered a poor survey result. We know this from the more than 3,000 HR executives who have taken the online quiz "How Good Is Your Employee Engagement Survey?"
Businesswolfstreet.com

Most Important Measure of Fed’s Economy: My “Per-Household Wealth Effect Monitor” for Q1, Based on Fed Data

How the “Wealth Effect” benefits Americans individually: Peanuts & extra costs for the bottom 50%, wealth for the top 10%, billions for the few. The Fed released its data on the wealth distribution through Q1 2021 today. It’s a testimony of the effectiveness of the Fed’s monetary policies in expanding the already unimaginably huge wealth disparity in America. The Fed’s data covers household wealth of the 1%, the next 9%, the next 40%, and the bottom 50%. The bottom 50% – half of the US population – are the have-nots and don’t even register on my “Per Household Wealth Effect Monitor” because they don’t have enough.
Softwareaithority.com

Mid-Market Distribution Technology Provider SalesPad Rebrands To Cavallo, Introduces New Cloud-Based Software Solutions

Innovative SaaS platform addresses growing market need for purpose-built productivity, operational workflow and analytics solutions. Cavallo, the only technology provider delivering on-premises and cloud solutions specifically for mid-market distributors, announced it has rebranded from SalesPad. The new brand name supports the company’s aggressive product expansion and strategic move into distribution business intelligence.