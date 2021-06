Meet Allison Hunter Voges, Southern Indiana native and author of the children’s book “Chasing Deer”. Her book, “Chasing Deer” is the story of a child on their first experience bow hunting whitetail deer with their family. It is a celebration of the outdoor lifestyle and an encouragement to immerse children in the outdoor experience. “For so long I’ve waited for my time to come. Deep breath. Steady hands. My heart pounds like a drum.” Filled with the joy, respect, awe, and pride that come with hunting and being in nature, Chasing Deer is a kid-friendly reminder of the wonders of that first hunt.