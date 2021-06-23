The Fallacy of “Peak Everything”

Connected to the inflation conversation is the theory of “Peak Everything”. This idea is making its rounds through the investing world with shock waves of trading activity. Let’s talk about what it is...What it really means for the future of the S&P 500 (SPY)...And why, we will end up on the right side of action. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).