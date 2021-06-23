fuboTV vs. AMC Networks: Which Broadcasting Stock is a Better Buy?

BlackBerry’s (BB) shares have generated significant returns over the past few months riding the meme frenzy. However, its lofty valuations are not in sync with its fundamentals. So, it’s better to bet on established and fundamentally-sound software companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) to cash in on industry tailwinds.Being one of Reddit favorites, shares of software company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) soared to hit its 52-week high of $28.77 on January 27, 2021. In fact, the stock rallied 103.8% year-to-date and 59.1% over the past month. However, BB is currently trading at an expensive valuation which doesn’t justify its fundamentals. In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, BB’s 159.50x is 835.3% higher than the industry average of 17.05x. Its forward P/CF of 75.06x is 227.3% higher than the industry average of 22.93x. So, they could be due for a pullback.