Farmmi VS. Pilgrim's Pride: Which Packaged Food Stock is a Better Buy?

Even though it was the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a surge in demand for e-commerce companies, the online shopping and commerce trend is expected to be sustained in the near-term even as COVID-19 abates given its several advantages. Thus, both Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and eBay (EBAY) are expected to continue benefiting from the industry tailwinds given their dominant market positions. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out. Shopify Inc . (SHOP) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) are two established players in the e-commerce space. SHOP provides a cloud-based, multichannel commerce platform designed for small- and medium-sized businesses. EBAY operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its multi-screen approach offers downloadable applications for the iPhone operating system and android mobile devices that allow access to some of its websites and vertical shopping experiences.