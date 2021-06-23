Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Top Energy Stocks That Pay High Dividends

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors are focusing on high-dividend stocks as a stable source of income amid the near-zero interest rate environment. As such, with the energy sector rebounding rapidly, we think betting on high dividend paying energy stocks China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) could be rewarding.Energy stocks are gaining traction amid the fast-paced economic recovery as oil prices hover near two-year highs owing to a resumption of industrial activities globally and continued supply cuts by the world’s major oil producing countries. Renewed investor interest in this industry is evident in the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index’s 64.3% gains year-to-date, versus the broader S&P 500 index’s 13.1% returns over this period.

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Top Energy#Energy Transfer Lp#Snp#Kmi#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Want Income? These 2 Low-Risk Cannabis Stocks Pay Great Dividends

Common wisdom holds that growth stocks and dividend stocks are two fundamentally different things, and for most of the companies in the cannabis industry, that's true. Most competitors are focused on growing their businesses rather than on rewarding shareholders with distributions of excess capital, so they typically don't pay dividends.
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

3 Mortgage REITs To Watch With Dividends Above 10%

Mortgage REITs operate quite differently than the equity REITs most people are familiar with. Instead of investing in income-producing properties, mortgage REITs invest in loans secured by real estate. Most mortgage REITs do this by using short-term debt with low interest rates to invest in long-term mortgages that pay a higher rate and earn a profit from the yield spread.
StocksEntrepreneur

The 10 Top-Rated Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021

Analyst ratings are an imperfect science. However, they do reflect the sentiment of individuals who have significant knowledge of a company’s operations. Ratings are done on a scale from 1.00 to 4.00. A score of 4.00 is equivalent to a “strong buy” rating. By contrast a score of 1.00 is equivalent to a “sell” rating. For a company to be included on MarketBeat’s list they must have received at least five ratings within the last 12 months. Here are the top 10 top-rated stocks by Wall Street analysts in June 2021:
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Apple: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks

Apple is a great investment to buy and hold for years. But if you want to maximize your dividend income, you'll probably want to look elsewhere: Its 0.7% yield is not even close to the S&P 500 average of 1.4%. Three stocks that can generate much more recurring income are...
Stocksetftrends.com

Get Back to the Fundamentals of Dividend Investing with ‘DIVS’

As many investment disclosures say, past performance does not necessarily guarantee future results, which is why dividend assets like the SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) are useful for getting back to the fundamentals. In a time when inflationary pressures have been putting markets in a spin cycle of volatility, getting...
MarketsForbes

3 Undiscovered Monthly Dividends Paying Up To 7.6%

When it comes right down to it, we dividend investors really only need three things:. Monthly payouts—so we can line up our income with our bills and reinvest our dividend cash without having to wait for three long months. I know—this list is cute, but it sounds wildly out of...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value for Watts Water Technologies

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders. Retained earnings is calculated as:
Stocksetftrends.com

A Dividend Builder ETF to Hedge Against Inflation Risks

Income-minded investors should consider ETF strategies that provide consistent dividend growth at a rate that exceeds inflation. In the recent webcast, Yield vs Growth: How to Fight Inflation with Dividends, Matthew Page, Portfolio Manager, SmartETFs, warned that economists are projecting a median inflation forecast of 2.9% for 2021, followed by 2.3% for 2022, and 2.1% for 2023, all above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The TSX Index may be flying high and flirting with new all-time highs, but not every stock has participated in the epic rally to the same extent. Many names, most notably the high-growth tech stocks, have suffered a correction, as the broader Canadian index proceeded higher in an impressive and steady fashion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Dividend Investors Are Sending Stock Markets Higher on Tuesday

The stock market continued to see some crosscurrents on Tuesday, but the overall mood was positive. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 128 points to 34,411, recovering a significant part of what it lost on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) climbed further into record territory by rising six points to 4,297. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had to settle for a loss of 10 points to 14,491 after hitting its own record a day ago.
Stocksinvesting.com

Fixed-Income: 3 Tech Stocks Providing Both Dividends And More Upside Potential

If you’re an income investor, technology companies are unlikely to be your main target. Returning value to shareholders through dividend payments isn’t the priority of these high-flying names that generally reinvest extra capital to further propel their growth. That said, you can still find a handful of top technology companies...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Energy Stocks To Buy Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 240.5% in 1 Year

The Energy Stocks Package is based on the I Know First algorithm and is designed for investors and analysts who need recommendations for the best-performing stocks for the whole Energy Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best energy stocks to buy and sell:
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks rise as banks raise dividends, confidence grows

Stocks were moderately higher Tuesday as banks announced plans to return billions more to shareholders and consumer confidence grows. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 99 points, or 0.3%, to 34,382 and the Nasdaq composite was mostly unchanged.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Tech stocks push market moderately higher, confidence grows

Technology companies pushed the broader market moderately higher Tuesday, while a report showed solid growth in consumer confidence. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:52 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46 points, or 0.1%, to 34,330 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. With two trading...