3 Top Energy Stocks That Pay High Dividends

Analyst ratings are an imperfect science. However, they do reflect the sentiment of individuals who have significant knowledge of a company’s operations. Ratings are done on a scale from 1.00 to 4.00. A score of 4.00 is equivalent to a “strong buy” rating. By contrast a score of 1.00 is equivalent to a “sell” rating. For a company to be included on MarketBeat’s list they must have received at least five ratings within the last 12 months. Here are the top 10 top-rated stocks by Wall Street analysts in June 2021: