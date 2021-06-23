3 Top Energy Stocks That Pay High Dividends
Investors are focusing on high-dividend stocks as a stable source of income amid the near-zero interest rate environment. As such, with the energy sector rebounding rapidly, we think betting on high dividend paying energy stocks China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) could be rewarding.Energy stocks are gaining traction amid the fast-paced economic recovery as oil prices hover near two-year highs owing to a resumption of industrial activities globally and continued supply cuts by the world’s major oil producing countries. Renewed investor interest in this industry is evident in the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index’s 64.3% gains year-to-date, versus the broader S&P 500 index’s 13.1% returns over this period.www.investing.com