Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increasing reliance technology irrespective of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the long-term prospects bright for technology companies, which are continuously innovating. Given robust tech integration in virtually every industry, we think prominent tech stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) should deliver solid returns over the long term. Read on.Tech stocks are regaining momentum as businesses worldwide adopt hybrid working structures. Moreover, with robust digitization happening in almost every industry and 5G being deployed widely, tech companies are witnessing surging demand for their products and services. In fact, the robust demand for tech products and solutions and favorable policies for domestic semiconductor chip production have rekindled investors’ enthusiasm for the sector.

www.investing.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Buy And Hold#Tech Companies#Msft#Csco#Avgo#Iyw#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Cagr#Microsoft Corporation#Cisco Systems#Broadcom Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cisco
Related
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

4 Unstoppable Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The increasing demand for drugs and therapies for critical diseases for an aging population in several economies should drive the biotech industry over the long term. So, fundamentally sound biotech companies Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Thus, we think their stocks should continue gaining. Read on.Biotech companies are currently focused on developing viable drugs, therapies and medical diagnostics tests to treat critical diseases and serious ailments through tech integration. Investors have been betting on the biotech space to reap substantial returns over the long term, given the aging population and inelastic demand for medication. This is evidenced by the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s (IBB) 7.7% returns over the past month versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.8% gains.
Stocksinvesting.com

SS&C Technologies Holdings vs. StoneCo: Which Fintech Stock is a Better Buy?

Fintech has been gaining momentum over the last few years as technology attempts to tackle the financial industry. Investors are already familiar with names such as PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ), but smaller companies like SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) and StoneCo (STNE) may offer higher returns going forward. Which is a better stock right now? Read more to find out.Fintech, which is short for financial technology, is a technology that helps consumers or financial institutions provide and deliver financial services in more efficient and quicker ways than what has traditionally been available.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 6, 2021,...
Stocksinvezz.com

Should you invest in Micron stock after BMO upgrade?

Micron Technology stock popped 2.38% on Wednesday morning after a BMO upgrade. Analysts said supply constraints coupled with rising demand in the memory chip market would boost the price. The stock is now up nearly 9% since the start of last week. Is it time to buy?. Micron Technology Inc....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Plancorp LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Clover Health Stock a Buy?

It might sound strange to hear that traders on Reddit absolutely love the stock of an insurance provider that's focused on administering a formerly obscure type of Medicare plan. And it is, but that hasn't stopped Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from becoming a plucky meme stock. The company's approach to...
Stocksinvesting.com

Tech Stocks Remain a Solid Option for Investors

While all the other sectors rebounding strongly this year have made headlines, technology has continued to outperform expectations. And that isn’t just because of all the shortages and distribution glitches that effectively strengthened prices. Remember, this is one of the few areas that had a really strong 2020. So any growth at all from those levels would be encouraging.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Tech Stocks To Buy Based on Big Data: Returns up to 13.88% in 7 Days

This Tech Giants Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to buy in the Tech Giants sector (see Tech Giants Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech Giants’ stocks for the long position. Top 10...
EconomyForbes

Buy The Dip In Spirit Airlines Stock?

In recent months, progress in mass vaccination and growing passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints have been a boon for the airline industry. However, new coronavirus variants are triggering fears of more infection waves limiting international travel and tourism demand. The shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) reached pre-Covid levels in March and have been trending downward in recent weeks. The company’s lower debt outstanding, coupled with the U.S. government’s third phase of payroll support, are key triggers of the stock’s recovery in the near-term. Moreover, passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints are just 20% below 2019 levels. As PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share repurchases until September 2022, Trefis believes that SAVE stock is a good value investment. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Why Spirit Airlines Stock Has Lost 43% Since 2018?
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Gains In Mixed Session; Apple Passes Buy Point; AMC Stock Slips

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher in a mixed session as Apple (AAPL) tried to break out. Boeing (BA) and Walmart (WMT) were the top blue chips. Meme stocks AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME) were dipping. Meanwhile, a couple of growth stocks were trying to stage breakouts despite...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been losing steam of late. The once-popular meme stock has been falling in recent weeks, and its current level of just over $8 a share has it down more than 55% from the 52-week high of $18.77 it hit earlier in the year. Hype around its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is what initially got investors excited about the stock toward the end of last year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Stock Split?

Back on May 26, when the company announced its first-quarter earnings, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) also detailed plans to initiate a 4-for-1 split on July 19. The stock has since climbed more than 21% in the wake of the announcement. Many investors are now asking the question: Is the stock a buy...
Stocksinvesting.com

Fixed-Income: 3 Tech Stocks Providing Both Dividends And More Upside Potential

If you’re an income investor, technology companies are unlikely to be your main target. Returning value to shareholders through dividend payments isn’t the priority of these high-flying names that generally reinvest extra capital to further propel their growth. That said, you can still find a handful of top technology companies...
StocksBenzinga

Is It Time To Buy Nano Dimension Stock?

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) may have broken out. For the past three weeks, sellers kept a ceiling on the stock at the $8.35 level, but now the buyers have overpowered these sellers and Nano is trading higher. This means the sellers who created the resistance are gone. They...