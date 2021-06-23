Cancel
Hawthorn, PA

Being a role model

By Adele Celeste Smith
Courier-Express
 11 days ago

How will your friends’ children remember you when they grow up, or even their descendants for that matter? Not long ago, I was watching an old Hollywood documentary where they interviewed a man whose only claim to fame was that his grandmother was a childhood friend of the actress, Mae West. So, I began to daydream that maybe someday, when the little kids I know now are all grown up, and I have become the successful actress, singer, writer, filmmaker that I wish to be, they might be interviewed and asked about me, because I was a friend of their family. What would they say about me?

