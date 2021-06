English DJ and radio personality Richard Blade will be honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. “OMG … there’s a little kid from a small seaside town in England with tears in his eyes right now as he sits typing this in total disbelief,” Blade wrote as he took to social media shortly after the full Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 was announced on Thursday. “If only Mum & Dad were here to share this with me – a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Never in a thousand years did I think that honor would come my way. Thank you. Wow – deep breath.”