In search of: Ice cream

Relax in the great outdoors and soak up summer with sundaes, root beer floats, lemonade and watermelon as the Lone Star String Band entertains with their traditional old-time music and Texas-style prairie music. Additionally, Jessie Jean will spin 1920s records on an antique phonograph under the shade. Take a stroll by ‘20s-era antique cars or vintage bicycles from the period while kids of all ages can play old-fashioned lawn games such as Croquet, Horseshoe pitching and more. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to the event. Admission is $5 per person and includes homemade ice cream, refreshments and all activities.