Cocoa, FL

Cocoa K9 found dead in back of patrol vehicle, police say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
COCOA, Fla. — A K9 was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was trained and certified in April for patrol work, according to the police department.

“Her handler found her when he went to check on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Academy in Melbourne,” the police department said in a news release.

An active investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed.

In a statement, the police department said it is “heartbroken” about the death of its “newest patrol dog.”

