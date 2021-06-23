Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Alexandria Paying $815M To Expand Cambridge Holdings

By Ethan Rothstein, Bisnow Deputy Managing Editor
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The largest owner of lab space in the nation's premier lab market is spending close to $1B to add 400K SF to its portfolio. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has agreed to acquire One Rogers Street and One Charles Park in East Cambridge for $815M, it disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing this month. The two buildings were sold just six months ago for $468M, the Boston Business Journal reports.

www.bisnow.com
Community Policy
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
345
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge#Cos#Real Estate#K Sf#The Davis Cos#Reit#Greater Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Bought At The Bottom, Tower 42 Nets Owner A Huge Uplift In Value

Almost exactly 10 years ago, South African investor Natie Kirsh entered talks to buy Tower 42, London’s first office skyscraper. It was a deal that summed up the post-financial crisis downturn in London property. And for Kirsh, who went where others feared to tread, it has netted him a huge profit.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

BioMed, Cresset Sued For $22M Over Assembly Row Development Obligation

A New York-based firm claims in a new lawsuit that developers BioMed Realty and Cresset Development owe it $22M from a sale for a burgeoning commercial site in Somerville. Somerville Office Associates, the former owner of 5-7 Middlesex Ave. near Somerville’s Assembly Row, is suing the developers for breach of contract in a complaint filed last week in Suffolk County Superior Court. The firm claims the developers are rejecting payout obligations from an earlier $65M purchase of the property.
Blackstone, MAPosted by
Bisnow

Blackstone Pays $325M For East Cambridge Apartment Complexes

Blackstone is spending $325M for two apartment buildings in East Cambridge in one of Greater Boston's largest investment sales of the year. The private equity giant, through its LivCor multifamily arm, bought 1 Leighton, a 426-unit, 22-story tower, for $281M and 10 Glassworks Ave., a 103-unit loft building behind 1 Leighton, for $44M from Avalon Bay Communities earlier this month, according to Middlesex County land records.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3010 Cambridge Place NW

Stunning, meticulously maintained, four-level Victorian on sought after, tree-lined Cambridge Place in the heart of the East Village. The house is detached on three sides and offers hardwood floors, three fireplaces, high ceilings, and large rooms.You will find a large living room with a bay window overlooking Cambridge Place, a fireplace, and built-in bookshelves on the first floor. There is a large dining room with has a second fireplace. The newly remodeled kitchen offers granite countertops and top of the line Bertazzoni stainless-steel appliances, and a view of the private rear garden. The top-level owner+GGs suite is beaming with light and has two walk-in closets, a primary bath with a double sink, a walk-in shower, a Jacuzzi bath, and heated floors. Top-level laundry. Two large bedrooms on the second floor with a shared hall bath. A family room on the lower level offers a fireplace and walk-out access to the back garden. A lower-level office or craft room completes the space+GGbuilt-in bookshelves and cabinets throughout for storage and display. Elfa closets provide plenty of flexibility for clothing storage. Lovely back garden with flagstone patio and roof deck over the detached one-car parking garage. The garage is easily accessed by the side alley. 3010 Cambridge is close to M Street and Wisconsin Avenue for shopping and restaurants. Only a block from Montrose and Dumbarton Oaks Parks. Within proximity to several historic house museums and Georgetown University for cultural events.
Businessrismedia.com

Massive Americana Holdings Acquisition: HomeServices’ Reach Continues Expanding

Americana Holdings, one of the largest independently owned and operated Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) franchisees, joins the HomeServices’ family of wholly-owned companies, marking the first major acquisition for the brand since the pandemic. The company operates across three states as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Pay-by-plate system expands

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has announced the addition of four new pay-by-plate parking pay stations to the 100 block of West Washington Street. The addition of the pay stations coincides with the conclusion of the construction project on the 100 block of West Washington Street, in which all meters at individual parking spaces were removed.
Alexandria, VAalxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates Realtors®. Welcome back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out of...
Arlington County, VAPosted by
Bisnow

Insight Reaches Deal To Buy Ballston Macy's, Plans 555-Unit Development

Macy's has found a buyer for its store in Arlington's Ballston neighborhood, and the purchaser is planning a major development. Insight Property Group is under contract to acquire the property at 685 North Glebe Road, and it is planning to redevelop it into 555 apartments above 42K SF of retail, Insight principal Sarah Davidson confirmed to Bisnow. She said Insight hopes to break ground on the project by the first half of 2023.
Politicscambridgecivic.com

Cambridge Civic Journal Forum

Filed under: Cambridge,City Council — Tags: Alewife, boards and commissions, Cambridge, cannabis, Central Square, City Council, Early Voting, elections, housing, Plan E, proportional representation, zoning — Robert Winters @ 8:31 am. Campaign Trailhead and Summer Vacation – June 28, 2021 Cambridge City Council meeting. This is the last City Council...
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Drive-In to Close in July

Since launching during the pandemic last year as a way to enjoy movies while maintaining social distancing and supporting local nonprofits, the Alexandria Drive-In has raised more than $150,000 for local charities. But as life returns to normal, the pop-up theater is ending operations. In an email to supporters, sponsor...
Real EstatePosted by
CBS News

A building under construction next to Champlain Tower offered $400,000 amid complaints from the now-collapsed condo

The developers of Eighty Seven Park, the luxury building next to Champlain Towers South, proposed a payment of $400,000 to the association for the now-collapsed condo in exchange for expanded construction hours, a commitment to never publicly oppose the project or the developer, and an agreement to release the developers from all liability, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Restaurant Revitalization Fund Burns Through All Of Its $28.6B

The Small Business Administration has stopped making grants from the $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Fund, saying that the fund has run out of money due to heavy demand. The SBA has been making grants from the fund for about three weeks but told applicants in an email on Wednesday that it can't fund additional applicants, The New York Times reports.
Posted by
Bisnow

Starwood Close To Joining The $10B Club

Starwood Capital Group is close to raising $10B for its latest real estate opportunity fund as it looks to cash in on distress that might arise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The fund manager, led by Barry Sternlicht, has raised $9B so far for Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Acadia Realty Trust Announces An Expanded $700 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility And Term Loan Facility

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that it closed on a $700 million amended and restated credit facility, which replaces the Company's existing $600 million credit facility. The amended and restated credit facility provides for an increase in the Company's existing revolving credit facility from $250 million to $300 million and an increase in the Company's existing term loan facility from $350 million to $400 million. The amended and restated credit facility was oversubscribed and supported by all five of its existing lenders along with the addition of four new financial institutions.