Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine, TX

Ricardo “Richard” Villabo Portillo

Alpine Avalanche
 9 days ago

Ricardo “Richard” Villabo Portillo of Alpine, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home on June 19, 2021, with his beloved family by his side. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace of Catholic Church in Alpine. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.

www.alpineavalanche.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Alpine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Peace Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...