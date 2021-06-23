Ricardo “Richard” Villabo Portillo of Alpine, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home on June 19, 2021, with his beloved family by his side. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace of Catholic Church in Alpine. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.