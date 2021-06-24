Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Stuffs stat sheet

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchoop went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis. The infielder hit a game-tying two-run double in the third inning, then followed up with a solo shot in the fifth. Schoop has gone 29-for-78 (.372) with 10 homers, seven doubles, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base through 20 games in June. The massive surge has his slash line for the year up to .280/.333/.496 in 294 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: An ode to Jacoby Jones

The Detroit Tigers recently designated JaCoby Jones for assignment. We look back at his career in Detroit and the memories he provided to me as a fan. In one of the final moves by David Dombrowski made as Detroit Tigers GM, on July 15, 2015, he traded Joakim Soria to the Pittsburgh Pirates for JaCoby Jones, who was playing the infield for the Altoona Curve.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers 2, Astros 1 (10 innings): A bunt-off for the win

A day after the Tigers split a doubleheader with the Houston Astros, the finale of the four-game series was played on a breezy, muggy Sunday in Detroit, as some June Sundays can be around Michigan. The Tigers earned a split of the series as a whole as well, as a safety squeeze by Robbie Grossman in the 10th scored Akil Baddoo (who else?!) for a 2-1 Tiger victory.
MLBklpw.com

Schoop Homers, Tigers Take Down Cardinals

Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers combined for six RBI as the Tigers beat the Cardinals 8-2 at home. Schoop hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning for Detroit. Rodgers doubled and tripled to drive in three. Starter Tarik Skubal drew a no-decision, allowing two runs over four-and-two-thirds innings. Kyle Funkhouser earned his first win in relief. The Tigers have won two straight. Paul Goldschmidt drove in a run a run for St. Louis. Lars Nootbaar had a sacrifice fly in his first major league game. Johan Oviedo surrendered six runs, just two earned, and took his third loss. The Cardinals have lost four of their last five.
MLBDetroit Free Press

How AJ Hinch felt about Detroit Tigers fans booing Carlos Correa at Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch sat in his dugout Thursday as the fans at Comerica Park taunted Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, one of Hinch's former players, during his six plate appearances. This weekend's series is the Astros' first trip to Detroit since their 2017 sign-stealing scandal — the same...
MLBwhtc.com

Strong pitching from Mize, hitting from Schoop and Cabrera in Tigers win over KC

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera helped the Detroit Tigers start strong in their 4-3 win over the Royals in Kansas City Tuesday night. Cabrera had an RBI single in the first inning and Schoop followed that up with a two-run bomb in the third for Detroit, which has won two in-a-row.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Los Angeles Angels: Cabrera starts at 1B, Schoop in DH spot

Detroit Tigers (29-39) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-35) When: 9:38 p.m. Thursday. Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (MLB debut) vs. Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.85 ERA). MORE ON MANNING:What Tigers' Matt Manning learned in...
MLBMLB

Schoop hot, but 'not thinking' about ASG

ANAHEIM -- Jonathan Schoop has had as strong a month of June as a player could ask for. Schoop, who has spent time at first base, second base and as designated hitter this season, hit .377/.424/.811 in his first 53 at-bats with six home runs coming into Thursday’s series opener against the Angels.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/28/2021

Detroit Tigers (34-44) vs. Cleveland Indians (41-33) June 28, 2021 7:10 pm EDT. The Line: Cleveland Indians -138 / Detroit Tigers +128; Over/Under: 9.5. The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians meet in an AL Central division matchup in MLB action from Progressive Field on Monday night. The Detroit Tigers...
MLBwkzo.com

Homer for Schoop, triple for Rodgers power Tigers to win over St. Louis

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers combined for six RBI as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 at home Tuesday night. Schoop hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning for Detroit. Rodgers doubled and tripled to drive in three. Starter Tarik Skubal...
MLBallfans.co

Monday Game Thread: Tigers at Royals

Thankfully the Royals have left the state of California and are back home as their divisional foe the Detroit Tigers come to town. Brad Keller toes the slab for the Royals who is looking for a comeback start after exiting in the sixth inning against the Angels allowing 5 runs. Though he has had a disappointing season thus far for the “ace” of the staff, Keller has been much better of late. He has a 4.22 ERA in 49 innings over his last nine starts with 46 strikeouts and 20 walks.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Jose Ramirez powers Cleveland's offensive outburst in 13-5 win over Tigers

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by blasting the Detroit Tigers 13-5 on Monday night. Ramírez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth...