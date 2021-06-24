Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Stuffs stat sheet
Schoop went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis. The infielder hit a game-tying two-run double in the third inning, then followed up with a solo shot in the fifth. Schoop has gone 29-for-78 (.372) with 10 homers, seven doubles, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base through 20 games in June. The massive surge has his slash line for the year up to .280/.333/.496 in 294 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com