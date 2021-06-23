Cancel
Edmond, OK

Edmond Water Resources Advises Residents of OKC Water Purchase

edmondok.com
 13 days ago

Edmond’s water supply consists of two primary sources and a secondary source. The primary sources are surface water from Arcadia Lake and well water from the Garber-Wellington aquifer. The secondary source is treated water purchased from The City of Oklahoma City and may be used continuously starting in July of 2021. Oklahoma City water, more than likely, will not be purchased any earlier than thirty days from the date of this notice and will likely be used continuously moving forward. Edmond city officials want to advise residents of the purchase because some home dialysis machines may need adjustment due to the different disinfection system used by Oklahoma City.

www.edmondok.com
