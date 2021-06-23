Cancel
FOLLOWUP: No new tennis court at Lowman Beach, but SWAC courts will open for public use

Cover picture for the article(2012 Lowman Beach aerial photo – pre-Murray CSO Project – by Long Bach Nguyen. Last weekend we published the announcement of a third public meeting about what might happen at Lowman Beach Park once the crumbling seawall and neighboring tennis court are removed. The announcement said only that “two concepts” would be discussed. Today Seattle Parks revealed those two concepts are: Pickleball court, or no replacement. But Parks also says more tennis courts in the area will be opened to the public. From the announcement:

