Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jimeoin doesn't look like this anymore! Irish comedian, 55, looks worlds away from his former self as he resurfaces in Byron Bay during a live TV appearance

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

He's the popular Irish comedian whose profile exploded in Australia in the '90s.

And on Thursday, Jimeoin resurfaced as he made a live appearance on Channel Nine's Today show.

The funnyman, 55, who once had his own eponymous TV show, looked remarkably different to how fans might remember him while being interviewed from Byron Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkglF_0adbWviE00
Jimeoin doesn't look like this anymore! Irish comedian, 55, looked worlds away from his former self as he resurfaced n Byron Bay on Thursday during a live TV appearance

Jimeoin, who has been based in Melbourne for years with his family, sported a shaggy grey beard, a tan and a beanie as he appeared on the breakfast program.

He's currently touring Australia on his Ramble On! and Turn It Up! tours and will soon head overseas.

He hinted on the show he was stuck in Byron Bay amid coronavirus restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1tRw_0adbWviE00
Almost unrecognisable! The stand-up comedian, who has been based in Melbourne for years with his family, sported a shaggy grey beard, a tan and a beanie as he appeared on Today

'I was here before Hoges [Paul Hogan], the Hemsworths... they've all ruined this place! This is my spiritual home,' he joked.

During his appearance, Jimeoin had a crack at the Australian accent and strummed on a guitar as he sat by the beach.

Reflecting on his successful stand-up career, he said: 'I've been doing it for 30 years and am still getting away with it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6S7Q_0adbWviE00
'I was here before Hoges [Paul Hogan], the Hemsworths... they've all ruined this place! This is my spiritual home,' he joked. During his appearance, Jimeoin also had a crack at the Australian accent and strummed on a guitar as he sat by the beach

Jimeoin, whose real name is James Eoin Stephen Paul McKeown, will next appear on stage for his comedy tour in Gladstone, Queensland, on Saturday.

After multiple dates in Australia, including Sydney and Brisbane, he's set to head to the UK for a number of shows.

Jimeoin previously told Beyond the Joke of his comedic style: 'I just talk about the things that tickle me.

'Sometimes I come up with [jokes] that seem so obvious I can't believe it has never been done before.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZOtt_0adbWviE00
On tour: Jimeoin, whose real name is James Eoin Stephen Paul McKeown, will next appear on stage for his comedy tour in Gladstone, Queensland, on Saturday
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimeoin
Person
Paul Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Irish#Channel Nine#Australian#Beyond The Joke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Settling into married life already! Makeup-free Ruby Tuesday Matthews flashes her engagement ring as she grabs breakfast with fiancé Shannan Dodd in Byron Bay

She revealed she was engaged to her boyfriend Shannan Dodd earlier this month. And it appears Ruby Tuesday Matthews is already settling into married life with her handsome beau. The couple were seen looking very comfortable as they picked up breakfast in Byron Bay over the weekend. The model-turned-Instagram influencer...
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Like father, like son: Unearthed video shows how Robert Irwin, 17, has followed in his late dad's footsteps as he promotes Australia Zoo just like Steve used to do on American TV

Robert Irwin is becoming more like his late father Steve every day. The 17-year-old conservationist is not only the spitting image of his dad, but his mannerisms and way of speaking are also uncannily similar to the late Crocodile Hunter. The comparisons were particularly evident on Monday when Robert was...