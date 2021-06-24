Jimeoin doesn't look like this anymore! Irish comedian, 55, looks worlds away from his former self as he resurfaces in Byron Bay during a live TV appearance

He's the popular Irish comedian whose profile exploded in Australia in the '90s.

And on Thursday, Jimeoin resurfaced as he made a live appearance on Channel Nine's Today show.

The funnyman, 55, who once had his own eponymous TV show, looked remarkably different to how fans might remember him while being interviewed from Byron Bay.

Jimeoin, who has been based in Melbourne for years with his family, sported a shaggy grey beard, a tan and a beanie as he appeared on the breakfast program.

He's currently touring Australia on his Ramble On! and Turn It Up! tours and will soon head overseas.

He hinted on the show he was stuck in Byron Bay amid coronavirus restrictions.

'I was here before Hoges [Paul Hogan], the Hemsworths... they've all ruined this place! This is my spiritual home,' he joked.

During his appearance, Jimeoin had a crack at the Australian accent and strummed on a guitar as he sat by the beach.

Reflecting on his successful stand-up career, he said: 'I've been doing it for 30 years and am still getting away with it.'

Jimeoin, whose real name is James Eoin Stephen Paul McKeown, will next appear on stage for his comedy tour in Gladstone, Queensland, on Saturday.

After multiple dates in Australia, including Sydney and Brisbane, he's set to head to the UK for a number of shows.

Jimeoin previously told Beyond the Joke of his comedic style: 'I just talk about the things that tickle me.

'Sometimes I come up with [jokes] that seem so obvious I can't believe it has never been done before.'