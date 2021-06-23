Cancel
Attorney General's Office opposes uranium mining company motion

By Abby Wargo
Rapid City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo programs in the State Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources are opposing a uranium mining company’s motion to continue with water permit application proceedings for a prospective uranium mine near Edgemont. Powertech, the Canadian-owned company seeking permits to begin its Dewey-Burdock mining project, began the permit process in 2009....

