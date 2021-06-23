Cancel
Congress & Courts

House passes vaccine requirement ban

By John Finnerty CNHI State Reporter
New Castle News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House voted 112-89 to pass a bill that would limit the power of the Secretary of Health, bar vaccine passports, and limit who would be able to require vaccines. Those limits would include barring colleges from requiring vaccination even as many colleges have already announced plans for requiring vaccines.

