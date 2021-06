Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle took to Instagram today to welcome the first batch of Disney College Program Cast Members after the program’s return. Today was truly an exciting moment, welcoming back the Disney College Program and celebrating the arrival of our newest Cast Members. It was energizing to meet with some of these exceptional students and hear their excitement for starting their own Disney journey. So many of our leaders began their careers on the College Program, and I’m proud to see it continue to develop even more Cast for the future.